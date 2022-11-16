Wizards Preparing For Thunder

There’s a storm that is coming to the city of Washington. That storm originates in Oklahoma City, known as the OKC Thunder.

Shai Gilegeous-Alexander is having his best season this year - USA Today

The Thunder may not be winning a ton of games this season. However, they have one of the best young scorers in the league in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Quite frankly, he is playing so well, despite his team struggling I would be surprised if he isn’t named an All Star this season.

The Wizards are welcoming back Bradley Beal to their lineup. Many people have considered the thought of life without Bradley Beal due to the team’s recent success in his absence. It’s hard to give up on 20+ PPG and 5+ APG in the NBA. Beal is a talent many coaches wish they had on their teams.





How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Oklahoma City today:

Game Date: Nov 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards will not have guard Delon Wright is out indefinitely as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury. Bradley Beal & Taj Gibson will return to action tonight for the Wizards. For Oklahoma City, 2022 second overall pick Chet Holmgren is out for the year with a lisfranc injury. Darius Bazley (ankle) and Tre Mann (back) are also out for the Thunder.

The Wizards will still be without Guard Delon Wright as he recovers from a hamstring injury - USA Today

Injury Report (at time of the article)

Washington Wizards:

Delon Wright-OUT (Hamstring)

Oklahoma City Thunder:

Chet Holmgren-OUT (Lisfranc)

Darius Bazley-OUT (Ankle)

Tre Mann-OUT (Back)

Projected Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal, Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija , Kyle Kuzma,

Center: Kristaps Porzingis

Oklahoma City Thunder:

Guards: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey

Forwards: Jalen Williams, Luguentz Doet

Center: Aleksej Pokusevski





The Bottom Line

The Wizards will be tested in this game. The pressure is actually on them as the Thunder are expected to lose this game. Shai has been the man in OKC. However, Josh Giddey is a bit of a wildcard who they need to contain in this game. He breaks down defenses and does a lot of the things nobody else wants to do.

Luguentz Dort is another scrappy player who should be on the Wizard’s scouting report. He’s a solid defender who happens to score fairly well too. The Wizards will need to force Dort and Giddey to have a bad game and get them away from doing the things they’re comfortable at doing. They will need to force them to be the stars of this game rather than the All Star on their team, Shai.