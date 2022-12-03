Wizards Comeback Falls Short, Hornets Win 117-116

CHARLOTTE-The Washington Wizards headed to Charlotte Friday night to take on the Hornets. The Wizards have taken the first two matchups. Game one took place in Charlotte on November 7th and Washington was able to grab a 108-100 win. Kyle Kuzma had a team-high 20 points and picked up six rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis scored 19 points and snagged 8 rebounds. Jordan Goodwin had a season-high 17 points and Rui Hachimura put up 16 points.

In the second meeting, Washington hosted Charlotte at Capital One Arena and the Wizards captured a 106-102 win. Like in the first game Kyle Kuzma had team-high points. Kuzma dropped 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the win. Bradley Beal scored 26 points while Corey Kispert (14 points), Deni Avdija (12 points) and Kristaps Porzingis (12 points) helped pushed Washington to the win. The third meeting would have a completely different outcome.

The Charlotte Hornets would only allow the Wizards to hold the lead once and that was when the score was 5-4 after that it was all Hornets. Despite a late surge from the Wizards, Charlotte would hold off Washington for a 117-116 win. Terry Rozier had a team-high 25 points while dishing out eight assists. Kelly Oubre Jr (22 points), P.J. Washington (21 points) and Mason Plumlee’s double-double (17 points, 10 points) gave Charlotte the firepower needed for the victory.

Photo Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA Today

For Washington, Bradley Beal had a game-high 33 points while picking up seven assists & grabbing six rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis had his second straight double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

The Wizards head back home to take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at 6 pm from Capital One Arena on Sunday, December 4th.