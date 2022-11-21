Wizards Hold On Against The Hornets 106-102

WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards (9-7) took on the Charlotte Hornets (4-13) on this Sunday night. Washington defeat a resilient Miami Heat squad on Friday night 107-106 in overtime. Miami only had seven active players in-game and the Wizards took advantage. Bradley Beal scored a game-high 27 points and had six assists while Kyle Kuzma (21 points and 8 rebounds) and Kristaps Porzingis (20 points and 17 rebounds ) in the win over Miami.

The Wizards took on the Hornets on November 7th in Charlotte and Washington grabbed a 108-100 victory. Kyle Kuzma had a team-high 20 points and picked up six rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis scored 19 points and snagged 8 rebounds the last time around. The Hornets were with their young star LaMelo Ball in the first matchup and unfortunately, Charlotte would be without him in this one as well.

Washington had control throughout the game and relinquished the lead a couple of times but would hold on to a 106-102 win to move to 10-7 on the season. Like in the first game Kyle Kuzma had a team-high in points. Kuzma dropped 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the win. Bradley Beal scored 26 points while Corey Kispert (14 points), Deni Avdija (12 points), and Kristaps Porzingis (12 points) helped pushed Washington to the win.

The former Wizards guard had the team-high for the Hornets with 23 points and picked up 7 rebounds. Gordon Hayward scored 20 points and PJ Washington had 13 points in the loss.

The Wizards will hit the road during the Thanksgiving holiday to take on the Miami Heat for back-to-back games on November 23rd and 25th. Washington has won six out of their last seven and will look to continue that momentum on the road.