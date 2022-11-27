Wizards Hoping To Take Advantage Of The Short Handed Celtics

The Washington Wizards are visiting the Celtics in Boston this evening. Hoping to take advantage of the Celtics as they are without their best player Jayson Tatum, the Wizards may find themselves missing a key piece to the puzzle as well. Kyle Kuzma’s status is up in the air due to a back injury.

Wizards hoping to slow down one of the best two way players in the league today in Jaylen Brown - USA Today

Kuzma has been on a tear lately. In fact, he may be their most important player for this Washington Wizards team. No matter the case, the Celtics will still have Jaylen Brown in the lineup who is a monster on both ends of the floor. Despite the injury bug, this is shaping up to be a heck of a matchup in Boston.





How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics today:

Game Date: Nov 27, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

MVP Canidate Jayson Tatum will miss tonight’s game due to an ankle injury - USA Today

Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards will not have guard Delon Wright is out indefinitely as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury. Wright has return to practice and we could see him back in the floor soon. Monte Morris & Rui Hachimura are out with ankle injuries. Johnny Davis (Groin) & Kyle Kuzma (back) are questionable . For Boston, Reggie Williams III and Danilo Gallinari are out with knee injuries. Celtics’ Jayson Tatum is out with an ankle injury.

Washington Wizards:

Delon Wright-OUT (Hamstring)

Monte Morris-QUESTIONABLE (Ankle)

Johnny Davis-QUESTIONABLE (Groin)

Rui Hachimura-QUESTIONABLE (Ankle)

Kyle Kuzma-QUESTIONABLE (Back)

Boston Celtics:

Jayson Tatum-OUT (Ankle)

Reggie Williams III-OUT (Knee)

Danilo Gallinari-OUT (Knee)





The Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal, Corey Kispert

Forwards: Deni Avdija , Kyle Kuzma,

Center: Kristaps Porzingis

Boston Celtics:

Guards: Derrick White, Marcus Smart

Forwards: Jaylen Brown, Grant Williams

Center: Al Horford

The Bottom Line

This will be a hard fought battle on both ends for the Wizards. Playing the Boston Celtics is one of the most difficult things to do in the NBA. They have so many weapons! They’re very deep as far as depth goes. Despite Tatum missing this game, they still have a number of different players who can pose a threat. Despite the Celtics losing their former leader in HC Ime Udoka, HC Joe Mazzulla has proven that he is more than capable for this role.

Bradley Beal has to be aggressive today - USA Today

This will have to be a game that Bradley Beal takes over. He has to put the team on his back if the Wizards want to leave Boston with a win. The Wizards will do well to make sure Bradley Beal is aggressive early on. Force Jaylen Brown to get in foul trouble. It also wouldn’t hurt to bring a double team every time he touches the ball. The Wizards must hit on all cylinders to win this game.