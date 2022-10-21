Game Preview: Wizards hosting Bulls in home opener

The Wizards started their season on the road Wednesday night vs. the Indiana Pacers. It was a great showcase as that game resulted in a victory and they are currently undefeated. Washington now turns their eyes to the season home opener as they will be hosting the division-rival Chicago Bulls tonight in their throwback uniforms at 7PM ET at the Capital One Arena.

Bradley Beal showing off the throwback uniforms- Monumental Sports & Entert

How to watch the Washington Wizards vs. the Chicago Bulls:

Game Date: Oct. 21, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Key Matchup

Alex Caruso’s stifling defense - USA Today

The key matchup in this game comes down to the guards. Bradley Beal can erupt for 30+ points any given night. He is obviously one of the league’s most dynamic scorers. However, on the other side of things lies one of the league’s most ruthless defenders, Alex Caruso. The Wizards depend on Beal to score the basketball. He has been their leading scorer the last few years and he is vital to their success. Fortunately, this year’s team is one of the deepest rosters they have ever had. If Caruso gives Beal any problems tonight, this game could be closer than anticipated.

Projected Starters & Injury Report

Here is the injury report & projected starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards will be without Corey Kispert, who is still dealing with an ankle injury. Vernon Carey is still on concussion protocol and is questionable. Deni Avdija will be a game-time decision after his early exit from Wednesday’s game vs the Pacers due to a mild ankle injury. Kristaps Porzingis was not listed on the injury report yesterday and should be a full go for tonight’s game.

The Bulls will be missing All-Star Zach LaVine (knee) and Lonzo Ball (knee). Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu will step in and soak up a nice chunk of the minutes for Ball & LaVine in their absence.

Photo Credit: Washington Wizards

Projected Starters

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal, Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma

Center: Kristaps Porzingis

Chicago Bulls:

Guards: Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu

Forwards: Patrick Williams, DeMar DeRozan

Center: Nikola Vucevic

Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

Corey Kispert-OUT (Ankle)

Vernon Carey- QUESTIONABLE (Concussion Protocols)

Deni Avdija- QUESTIONABLE (Ankle)

Chicago Bulls:

Zach LaVine- OUT (Knee)

Lonzo Ball- OUT (Knee)

The Bottom Line:

The Wizards have already shown they can win in a hostile environment on the road. Playing at home offers support not just from your teammates but from the fans as well. Chicago has one of the best players in the league in DeMar DeRozan. He nearly won the MVP Award last season. Like the Wizards, the Bulls are undefeated. They won without guard Zach LaVine in Miami the other night. This game will pose a different threat for the Bulls. They will be without LaVine again in this matchup and tonight will show how valuable he is to their team.

The Wizards should handle business in this game. Quite frankly, the Wizards have too many offensive threats for the Bulls to be able to keep up with them. Washington’s number one priority is to slow down DeMar DeRozan. If they’re able to do that, then they should remain undefeated.