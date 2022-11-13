Wizards Looking To Make It Four In A Row Tonight

Skip to main content
Wizards Looking For Fourth Straight Win Tonight

The game of basketball is all about runs. You have to be mentally strong to play this game. The fact that there are 82 regular season games can be challenging. You also have to factor in all of the travel, along with time difference when flying from coast to coast as well.

You can start off so good then end the season on a bad note missing the playoffs. Vise versa with that scenario too. You could start off terribly, but then find success late in the season. In the Wizards' last meeting vs. Memphis, the Grizzlies got the best of them. The Wizards are not only hoping, but expecting things to be different this game as they are quietly on a three game winning streak.

KP and Kuzma have led the way for the Wizards - USA Today

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies today:

Game Date: Nov 13, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Injury Report 

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards will not have guard Delon Wright is out indefinitely as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury. Taj Gibson is doubtful with a neck injury. Bradley Beal will be out due to conditioning according to Coach Wes Unseld. For Memphis, Starters Ja Morant (Ankle) & Desmond Bane (Toe) are doubtful for Sunday’s game. Jaren Jackson (Foot), Ziaire Williams (Knee), and Danny Green (ACL) are out indefinitely.

Washington Wizards:

Delon Wright-OUT (Hamstring)

Bradley Beal-OUT (Conditioning)

Taj Gibson-QUESTIONABLE (Neck)

Memphis Grizzlies:

Ja Morant-DOUBTFUL (Ankle)

Desmond Bane-DOUBTFUL (Toe)

Jaren Jackson Jr-OUT (Foot)

Ziaire Williams-OUT (Knee)

Danny Green-OUT (ACL, LCL)


Two vital pieces to the Wizards in Rui and Deni - USA Today

The Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Corey Kispert, Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija , Kyle Kuzma,

Center: Kristaps Porzingis

Memphis Grizzlies:

Guards: Tyus Jones, Jon Konchar

Forwards:Dillon Brooks, Santi Aldama

Center: Steven Adams

The Bottom Line

This is what I like to call a trap game for the Wizards. The Memphis Grizzlies are on track to being without the core of their starting lineup due to injuries. The Wizards MUST double down and put fourth twice as much effort in this game.

Tyus Jones is a good player in this league. Dillon Brooks is one of the best two way players in the NBA. If the Wizards can slow them down, they should win this game easily.

