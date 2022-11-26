Skip to main content

Wizards Lose Back-To-Back Games in Miami

MIAMI-The Washington Wizards take on the Miami Heat for the third time in a week. The first two games were split between the teams. In the first game (Nov 18th), the Wizards squeaked out a 107-106 win in overtime in Washington with Bradley Beal leading the way with 27 points. In the second game (Nov 23), Kyle Lowry led the Heat to a 113-105 win. Lowry scored 28 points to end the Heat’s four-game losing streak.

Photo Credit: Sam Navarro-USA Today

The Heat came into tonight’s contest with 10 players' injuries. Jimmy Butler (ankle), Bam Adebayo (knee), Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Tyler Herro (ankle), Haywood Highsmith (hip), Victor Oladipo (knee), Duncan Robinson (ankle), Max Strus (shoulder), Gabe Vincent (knee) & Omer Yurtseven (ankle) were all banged up for Miami.

Washington had five players dealing with injuries. Delon Wright (hamstring), Bradley Beal (thigh), Monte Morris (ankle), Rui Hachimura (ankle) & Johnny Davis (groin) were all nicked up. Despite all of the injuries, we had a great game on our hands.

The Wizards maintain control of the game until early in the 4th quarter when the lead would bounce around until the Heat took the lead for good. Bam Adebayo, who came back from a knee injury earlier this week scored a game-high 38 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Heat to victory. Caleb Martin chipped in with 20 points for Miami.

Photo Credit: Sam Navarro-USA Today

The Wizards had a pair of 28-point performances from Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma in the loss. Kristaps Porzingis had 18 points with seven rebounds in the defeat.

The Washington Wizards (10-9) will head to Boston to take on the NBA’s best team the Celtics (15-4) on Sunday, November 27 at 6 PM from TD Garden. The Wizards will look to even up the season series at 1-1 apiece.

