Wizards Ready For The Timberwolves

This may have been a game circled on the Washington Wizards’ calendars this season as they are prepared to host the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight. Minnesota is a much improved team on paper this year as they have a complete lineup that can do quite a bit of damage when they’re all on the same page.

Rudy Gobert has been solid for the Wolves thus far this season - USA Today

Meanwhile, the Wizards match up very well with them at every position and that should make things very interesting on both sides of the floor. Having home court advantage helps and should play a role for going against such a young team in the Timberwolves.





How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves today:

Game Date: Nov 28, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.





Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards will not have guard Delon Wright who is out indefinitely with an hamstring injury. Rui Hachimura is questionable with ankle injuries. For Minnesota, Taurean Prince and Jordan McLaughlin are out with knee injuries. Jaden McDaniels is day-to-day with an illness.

Washington Wizards:

Delon Wright-OUT (Hamstring)

Rui Hachimura-Questionable (Ankle)

Minnesota Timberwolves:

Taurean Prince-OUT (Shoulder)

Jordan McLaughlin-OUT (Calf)

Jaden McDaniels-QUESTIONABLE (ILLNESS)





The Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal, Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija , Kyle Kuzma

Center: Kristaps Porzingis

Minnesota Timberwolves:

Guards: D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards

Forwards: Karl Anthony Towns, Jaden McDaniels (Game-time decision)

Center: Rudy Gobert

The Bottom Line

Despite the Minnesota Timberwolves being a team that is in somewhat of a development stage, the Wizards better not sleep on them. The Timberwolves are dangerous. They have guys on this team that can explode on any given night. Washington will need to have a complete team effort defensively to win this game. Last night, there were seven players in double digit scoring for the Celtics in the loss in Boston without Jayson Tatum. Washington will have to buckle down defensively.

Karl-Anthony Towns trying to slow down Rui Hachimura

Finally, they must assist Bradley Beal with scoring. Bradley can’t be the only one aggressive looking to score and create offers for the team. The Wizards have to put pressure on the Timberwolves and force them to do something they struggle with collectively as a team - Defend.