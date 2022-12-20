Wizards Taking On The Hot Suns

The Phoenix Suns are now winners of three straight basketball games. Despite injuries to their team, the Suns are still finding ways to win. The Washington Wizards on the other hand, are looking to wake up and grab a win on the road.

This won’t be an easy task as they are in a slump of a 10-game losing streak. Someone will need to step up and be a hero for the Wizards, but who will it be? The bench is a key area to watch for them.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns today:

Game Date: Dec 20. 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards guard Delon Wright is out with hamstring injury. Rui Hachimura is out with ankle injury. For The Suns, Cameron Payne (Foot), Cameron Johnson (Knee) Duane Washington Jr (Hip) & Jae Crowder (Team/Player) are out with injuries. Devin Booker (Groin), Josh Okogie (Hip) & Jock Landale (Concussion) are questionable and will be decisions.

Washington Wizards:

Delon Wright-OUT (Hamstring)

Rui Hachimura-OUT (Ankle)

Phoenix Suns:

Jae Crowder-OUT

Cameron Payne-OUT (Foot)

Cameron Johnson-OUT (Knee)

Duane Washington Jr-OUT (Hip)

Devin Booker-Questionable (Groin)

Josh Okogie-Questionable (Hip)

Jock Landale-Questionable (Concussion)

The Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal, Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija , Kyle Kuzma

Center: Kristaps Porzingis

Phoenix Suns:

Guards:Chris Paul, Devin Booker (GTD)

Forwards: Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig

Center: Deandre Ayton

The Bottom Line

Simply by looking at the standings, we see the Washington Wizards may be outmatched and out classed as well. The Phoenix Suns Head Coach Monty Williams is in a class of the top tier as he has to be one of the best coaches in the NBA.

Phoenix Suns HC Monty Williams encouraging F Dario Saric - USA Today

The Suns don’t have a ton of talent on their team. But they find ways to beat you! They’re guys know the pros and their cons. They know their strengths and their weakness’s. There aren’t any egos on that team at all. Chris Paul is one of the greatest players of all time. While his numbers aren’t reflecting that now, the team success is and that is how the Suns have experienced so much success. The Wizards may be in for a long night tonight.