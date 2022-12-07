Wizards Visiting Chi-Town To Face The Bulls

The Washington Wizards Are On The Road This Evening Hoping To Secure A Victory Against A Struggling Chicago Bulls Team

The Washington Wizards and the Chicago Bulls will face off in an Eastern Conference Battle today in Chicago. While these two teams have both fallen under .500, they both seem to be on very different paths.

While it is still early in the year, the feeling is that the Wizards will continue to grow. On the other hand, there isn’t much hope in Chicago with the Bulls this season simply due to injuries.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls today:

Game Date: Dec 7, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: The United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis will be vital to victory tonight - USA Today

Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards star guard Bradley Beal is out with Hamstring injury and will be reevaluated in a week. Delon Wright is out indefinitely with an hamstring injury. Rui Hachimura is out with ankle injuries. For Bulls, Lonzo Ball is out indefinitely recovering from a knee injury. Alex Caruso (Ankle) is questionable and Javonte Green (Knee) is doubtful.





Washington Wizards:

Bradley Beal-OUT (Hamstring)

Delon Wright-OUT (Hamstring)

Rui Hachimura-OUT (Ankle)

Chicago Bulls:

Lonzo Ball-OUT (Knee)

Alex Caruso-QUESTIONABLE (Ankle)

JaVonte Green-DOUBTFUL (Knee)

The Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Corey Kispert, Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija , Kyle Kuzma

Center: Kristaps Porzingis

Chicago Bulls:

Guards: Alex Caruso (Game-time Decision), Zach LaVine

Forwards: Javonte Green (Game-time Decision), DeMar DeRozan

Center: Nikola Vucevic

Chicago Bulls G/F DeMar Derozan is one of the most underrated players in the league - USA Today

The Bottom Line

It’s been mentioned that the Point Guard is the most important position in the NBA. The Chicago Bulls have been without their Point Guard for quite some time now and there still isn’t any clear indication when he will be healthy to return. Lonzo Ball is a key factor to any team’s success and he has been missed in Chicago.

The Bulls are a team full of questions. Nearly everyone on this team has been mentioned in trade talks. While the Wizards were able to get the best of the Wizards in their previous match-up, Bradley Beal’s absence will truly be missed. Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis will have to carry a heavy load tonight. DeMar Derozan carried the Bulls and nearly pulled off the upset in their last meeting. The goal remains the same for the Wizards- slow down DeMar Derozan.