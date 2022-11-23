Wizards Visiting South Beach To Take On The Heat

For the second time in less than a week, the Washington Wizards will take on the Miami Heat. In their last meeting, the Wizards took care of business and defended their homecourt. This time, they will have aim to become road warriors as they hope to steal at least one game in Miami as they will play the Heat again there on Friday.

Playing on the road is different compared to playing at home. You don’t have the fans behind you and most importantly, you don’t have the referees behind you either. Often times, playing at home on your own floor, the refs tend to offer “Homecourt Calls” in the NBA. This will indeed be a hostile environment as the Heat are hoping to seek revenge vs. the Washington Wizards.





How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat today:

Game Date: Nov 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.

Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

Wizards Guard Delon Wright is out indefinitely as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury. Wright has returned to practice and we could see him back on the floor soon. Bradley Beal, Monte Morris and Rui Hachimura are questionable with injuries. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler, Omer Yurtseven and Duncan Robinson are out with ankle injuries. Victor Oladipo (knee) is out. Max Strus is also out and Tyler Herro is listed as questionable.

The Wizards will need Kristaps Porzingis to be feared at the rim tonight - USA Today

Washington Wizards:

Delon Wright-OUT (Hamstring)

Monte Morris-QUESTIONABLE (Ankle)

Bradley Beal-QUESTIONABLE (Quad)

Rui Hachimura-QUESTIONABLE (Knee)

Miami Heat:

Jimmy Butler-OUT (Ankle)

Duncan Robinson-OUT (Ankle)

Omer Yurtseven-OUT (Ankle)

Victor Oladipo-OUT (Knee)

Max Strus-OUT (Shoulder)

Tyler Herro-QUESTIONABLE (Ankle)

Gabe Vincent-OUT (Knee)

Dewayne Dedmon-QUESTIONABLE (Foot)





The Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal, Monte Morris both listed as questionable. Corey Kispert could appear as a starter again.

Forwards: Deni Avdija , Kyle Kuzma,

Center: Kristaps Porzingis

Miami Heat:

Guards: Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro (Game-Time Decision)

Forwards: Nikola Jovic, Caleb Martin

Center: Bam Adebayo

Rui Hachimura has been solid for the Wizards this season - USA Today

The Bottom Line

Teams that play on the road typically struggle to get production from their bench. Being in a different environment in another team’s arena, the fans are against you rather than with you. The Wizards will need to make sure they get good bench production in this game. Guys like Rui Hachimura (If Available) and Will Barton will be critical in this game. Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, and Kristaps Porzingis can only do but so much before they tire out. If the Wizards can get some solid contributions from their bench, they should be able to outlast the Heat in South Beach.