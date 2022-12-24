Wizards vs. Kings Who’s In, Who Out?

SACRAMENTO-The Washington Wizards travel to Sacramento, California to take on the Kings for the first matchup of two for the Kings and the Wizards. As of now, the Kings have a 17-13 record and are 6th in the Western Conference. The Kings are lead by De’Aaron Fox (23.1 points per game) and Domantas Sabonis (17.9 points per game and 12.4 rebounds per game) and are hoping to make the playoff for the first time since 2006.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Sacramento Kings today:

Game Date: Dec 23. 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards guard Delon Wright will make his return tonight against the Kings after being out more than six weeks due to a with hamstring injury. Rui Hachimura returned from his ankle bone bruise last night vs The Jazz. Kristaps Porzingis (non-COVID illness) & Deni Avdija (Back) are questionable with injuries and are game time decision. For The Sacramento Kings, Richaun Holmes (non-COVID illness) will be questionable for the Kings in tonight’s game vs the Wizards.

Projected Starting Lineups/Injury Report

Projected Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal, Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija (Game Time Decision) , Kyle Kuzma

Center: Kristaps Porzingis (Game Time Decision)

Sacramento Kings:

Guards: De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter

Forwards: Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray

Center: Domantas Sabonis

Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

Kristaps Porzingis-Questionable (Non-COVID Illness)

Deni Avdija-Questionable (Back)

Sacramento Kings:

Richaun Holmes-Questionable (Non-COVID Illness)

