Wizards vs. Knicks…Who’s In? Who’s Out?
WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards are set for the third game of their four-game home stand. This game will be the first game of the the season series between New York & Washington. Washington won their last game 100-97 over the Chicago Bulls.
How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks today:
Game Date: Jan 13, 2023
Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass
Stream: FuboTV
From: Capital One Arena in Washington DC
Here is the Injury Report and Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.
Although guard Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume full basketball activities after undergoing a re-evaluation of his low-grade left hamstring strain, he is out for the Wizards. His return to play will be based on his progression. Kristaps Porzingis (Ribs), Monte Morris (Hamstring), Vernon Carey Jr. (Quad), Johnny Davis (Hip) and Daniel Gafford (Ankle) are questionable for tonight with injuries. The New York Knicks currently have no injuries to report.
Projected Starter/Injury Report
Washington Wizards:
Guards: Corey Kispert (Game Time Decision), Monte Morris
Forwards: Kristaps Porzingis (Game Time Decision), Kyle Kuzma
Center: Daniel Gafford (Game Time Decision)
New York Knicks:
Guards: Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes
Forwards: Julius Randle, RJ Barrett
Center: Mitchell Robinson
Injury Report
Washington Wizards:
Bradley Beal-OUT (Hamstring)
Johnny Davis-Questionable (Hip)
Kristaps Porziņģis-Questionable (Ribs)
Vernon Carey Jr-Questionable (Quad)
Monte Morris-Questionable (Hamstring)
Daniel Gafford-Questionable (Ankle)
New York Knicks:
No Injuries to Report
