Wizards Welcoming A Familiar Face Vs. Clippers Tonight

The Washington Wizards Will Be Hosting The LA Clippers As They Look Forward To Welcoming A Familiar Face In This Matchup

Tonight is the moment many have all been waiting for. Yes, tonight is the night that many may have had circled on their calendars as the Washington Wizards will be hosting the Los Angeles Clippers. This isn’t just a normal game for the Wizards or even the Clippers. Former Wizards PG John Wall is now playing at a high level for the Clippers as the Wizards are eager to welcome him back with open arms.

Clippers G John Wall is still one of the best playmakers in the NBA - USA Today

We can expect many tears of joy this evening both from the fans, perhaps some individuals within the Wizards organization, and most definitely the former Wizards All-Star John Wall.





How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Clippers today:

Game Date: Dec 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Capital One Arena in Washington DC

Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards guards Bradley Beal & Delon Wright are out with hamstring injury. Rui Hachimura is out with ankle injury. Devon Dotson is out due health and safety protocols. Will Barton (foot) is questionable. For the Clippers, Norman Powell (groin) & Reggie Jackson (rest) are out. Terrence Mann is a game-time decision with a concussion.





Washington Wizards:

Bradley Beal-OUT (Hamstring)

Delon Wright-OUT (Hamstring)

Rui Hachimura-OUT (Ankle)

Will Barton-QUESTIONABLE (Foot)

Devon Dotson -OUT (Health and safety protocols)

Los Angeles Clippers:

Terrance Mann-QUESTIONABLE (Concussion)

Norman Powell-OUT (Groin)

Reggie Jackson-OUT (Rest)

The Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Corey Kispert, Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija , Kyle Kuzma

Center: Kristaps Porzingis (Game-Time Decision)

Los Angeles Clippers:

Guards: John Wall, Paul George

Forwards: Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr.

Center: Ivica Zubac

The Bottom Line

The Wizards need a win and they need it fast as they have now loss eight of their last nine games. Injuries have a bit to do with this current situation. The depth has really been something that needs improvement over the last few weeks. Coaching plays a part as well as the defense being played, or lack their of shall I say.

The Wizards must do well to defend Kawhi Leonard as well as Paul George if they are able to play at full strength since they both have been in and out of the lineup due to injuries. It doesn’t stop there for the Wizards. They must slow down John Wall. The former Wizards Guard has looked explosive as he did during his tenure in Washington. The Clippers are pretty good in transition. Turnovers will play a key factor as well. If the Wizards want to win this game, they MUST take care of the basketball and limit those turnovers.