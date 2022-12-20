Beal’s Return Not Enough For The Wizards, Lakers win 119-117

LOS ANGELES-The Washington Wizards lost their 10th straight game on Sunday and their 13th loss in 14 games. Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Wizards for the second time in two weeks. The Lakers grabbed a 119-117 win despite being without their number one option this season Anthony Davis and the Wizards’ state of emergency continues. One positive for the Wizards in this contest was the return of Bradley Beal. Beal has been out for two weeks since tweaking his hamstring versus the Lakers, in their last matchup on December 4th. Unfortunately, the Wizards would lose a nail-biter to the Lakers, despite Beal’s 29-point performance. Even with Beal’s return, the rumors of trades continue to swirl around the Wizards, and Beal’s name is starting to come up more frequently. But for Beal to be traded, he would have to agree to it. He has a strict no-trade clause in his contract. The next couple of months will be interesting as we get closer to the trade deadline.

The Washington Wizards (11-20) will travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns Tuesday, December 20 at 9 pm from Footprint Center.