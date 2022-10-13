Bradley Beal recounts supporting John Wall in toughest moment

Bradley Beal and John Wall were often pit against each other during their time together with the Washington Wizards. No matter how much the media tried to paint them out as enemies, they always maintained a brotherhood.

John Wall recently penned an article in the Players’ Tribune that seemed to confirm their story. The very personal piece described how Wall went through a depression related to the death of his mother and an Achilles injury that eventually ended his career with the Wizards.

Wall also mentioned a time where Beal sat with him silently in his hotel room as he dealt with the realization that his mother's time on this earth was ticking away. As the reality set in on the road against the Charlotte Hornets, Wall wrote that he smashed the TV among other items in his room at the Ritz-Carlton.

Beal responded to the article, admitting that he hadn’t yet read the full reflection, but lived the moment, so he recalls it very well.

“I didn’t say anything. There was nothing to say. Just being there, being there to hold him, being there to comfort him, whatever he needed; that’s what I was there for,” Beal said.

Although Beal had sympathy for Wall at that time, he was able to further understand his pain when he lost his grandmother last season.

“I never wish that on anybody. I lost my grandmother last November so kind of seeing what he went through and then not even like a year and a half later, he went through it again,” Beal continued. “He lost his mom, lost his grandma, not having basketball. That’s a lot for somebody to deal with who had the world in his hand”

Listen to Beal's full response.