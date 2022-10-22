Wizards move to 2-0 with win over the Bulls

Skip to main content
Bradley Beal’s game-winner lifts the Wizards over the Bulls, 102–100

The Washington Wizards (1-0) hosted their first home game of the 2022-23 NBA season vs. the Chicago Bulls (1-0) on Friday night at Capitol One Arena. 

The Wizards were fresh off of a season-opening win vs. the Pacers on Wednesday night and were looking to get off to a 2-0 start to the season. Great play from Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma helped the Wizards to the 114-107 victory over Indiana. 

Beal and the Wizards had a nice challenge on their hands against Chicago. The Bulls came into the game with a three-game winning streak versus the Wizards. 

Washington won their last game against the Bulls on February 8, 2021, and its last home victory vs. the Bulls came February 11, 2020. The Wizards’ four-game home losing streak to the Bulls ended on Friday night.

The Washington Wizards squeaked by the Chicago Bulls 102–100 to move 2-0 on the season. It was a back-and-forth game until midway through the 2nd quarter, when the Wizards would take the lead and hold it until the final 31.4 seconds of the game. 

That's when Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan tied the game at 100 with a running slam dunk. Bradley Beal answered by knocking down the game-winner floater with 7.4 seconds left in the game.

Kyle Kuzma continues to impress 24.0 PPG, 9.5 RPG                      (Photo Credit:Tommie Gilligan)

The Wizards' Kyle Kuzma led the team with 26 points while picking up six rebounds. Bradley Beal had 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis (14 Points) and Rui Hachimura (12 points) also chipped in for the Wizards in the victory. 

DeMar DeRozan scored 32 points for the Bulls to lead all scorers in a losing effort. DeRozan had major help from Nikola Vucevic who dropped 24 points and eight rebounds.

The question moving forward: can Kyle Kuzma continue to impress? Kuzma is currently averaging 24 PPG & 9.5 RPG and things are looking up for the young Wizards star. 

We will find out on Sunday, Oct 23 at 7 pm from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse as the Wizards head to Ohio to take on Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

