Deni Avdija Is Making A Difference And Continue To Move Toward His Full Potential

What is your current assessment of the Wizards?

I'm excited! There's always a slight hesitation throughout the NBA towards the beginning of the season whether a team is doing well or not their best but I believe this team will pull it through until the end this year. We have a lot of talent on this team plus the veteran leadership and experience is definitely showing through the younger players. Also seeing how the team has been able to secure wins with the full team and without is very promising.

Which player(s) has/have been a surprise (pleasant or need for improvement) so far this season and why?

I like Kyle Kuzma's leadership not only on the court but in the locker room as well. A player that isn't necessarily a surprise this season but is great to see coming into his own is Deni Avdija. Deni is making a difference in these games not only with points but with his rebounds as well. In the postgame conference on November 13th, Deni shared that he's staying humble and is on track to accomplishing the goals he set for himself this season. He's been very honest in his self-evaluations and despite the injuries, he has continued to work hard to get back to his full potential.

What are some of the challenges you've seen with the team in their first (close to) 20 games?

Not letting the ball stick! Keep it moving so everybody eats, when the Wizards do this it's guaranteed magic!

What has been the favorite(s) player match-up (Wizards player vs Opposing Team player) so far?

The Miami Heat overtime game was definitely a great match up. Kyle Lowry playing 50 minutes and still achieving a triple double (24-10-15) was definitely a sight to see but the Wizards came together to pull off the win. The entire team did not give up on the plays and held their own.

What are the upcoming games you are looking forward to?

John Wall's return. Wall has been playing amazing this season but of course in DC we already knew this would happen. Only a few weeks into the season and he has already made Clippers history out in Los Angeles. December 10th will be his true return to the city, as when he played for Houston against the Wizards, fans couldn't come out due to the pandemic. Also with the Clippers currently being 4th in the west and the Wizards 5th in the east, this matchup is pretty even and I know the atmosphere is going to be crazy! John definitely deserves his flowers in this way from his DC family.