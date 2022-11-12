Countdown To John Wall’s December 10th Return

We are 29 days away from witnessing former Wizard John Wall's return to the Capital One Arena in Washington on December 10th. John Wall is indeed a fan favorite, city favorite, and even an organization of the Wizards favorite after all of the blood, sweat, and tears he has shed to win basketball games for this franchise.

To put things in a better perspective for you, John Wall is the franchise leader in assist (5,282) and steals (976). He’s top five in points (10,879), triple doubles (7), minutes played (20,545), and even free throws made (2,456). Simply put, John Wall is one of the best Washington Wizards Players ever.

John Wall has played with some of the best to ever hit the hardwood in Washington. Here is a generous list of notable players he has played alongside:

Bradley Beal

Trevor Ariza

Marcin Gortat

Paul Pierce

Rashard Lewis

Gilbert Arenas

Kirk Hinrich

Josh Howard

Nene’

Roger Mason

Drew Gooden

Al Harrington

Kelly Oubre

Dwight Howard

The Former Dynamic Duo will play each other December 10th - USA Today

Rather you’re at home watching from that flatscreen in your living room or in attendance at the arena in Washington DC, the night of December 10th, 2022 will indeed be a very emotional night for everyone. John Wall has had a roller coaster ride the last few years. He’s battled countless injuries, dealt with depression, and was a part of a rebuild in Houston as well. He now finds himself on a contender in LA, where he has a chance to win a championship. You can’t help but be proud of everything he’s overcome and where he now finds himself as he is averaging 12PPG and 5APG which is tied for Sixth in the entire league. No doubt, this will be a night to remember.