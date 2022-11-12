Skip to main content
The Countdown To John Wall’s Return

The Countdown To John Wall’s Return

Countdown To John Wall’s December 10th Return

We are 29 days away from witnessing former Wizard John Wall's return to the Capital One Arena in Washington on December 10th. John Wall is indeed a fan favorite, city favorite, and even an organization of the Wizards favorite after all of the blood, sweat, and tears he has shed to win basketball games for this franchise.

To put things in a better perspective for you, John Wall is the franchise leader in assist (5,282) and steals (976). He’s top five in points (10,879), triple doubles (7), minutes played (20,545), and even free throws made (2,456). Simply put, John Wall is one of the best Washington Wizards Players ever.

John Wall has played with some of the best to ever hit the hardwood in Washington. Here is a generous list of notable players he has played alongside:

Bradley Beal

Trevor Ariza

Marcin Gortat

Paul Pierce

Rashard Lewis

Gilbert Arenas

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kirk Hinrich

Josh Howard

Nene’

Roger Mason

Drew Gooden

Al Harrington

Kelly Oubre

Dwight Howard

The Former Dynamic Duo will play each other December 10th - USA Today

The Former Dynamic Duo will play each other December 10th - USA Today

Rather you’re at home watching from that flatscreen in your living room or in attendance at the arena in Washington DC, the night of December 10th, 2022 will indeed be a very emotional night for everyone. John Wall has had a roller coaster ride the last few years. He’s battled countless injuries, dealt with depression, and was a part of a rebuild in Houston as well. He now finds himself on a contender in LA, where he has a chance to win a championship. You can’t help but be proud of everything he’s overcome and where he now finds himself as he is averaging 12PPG and 5APG which is tied for Sixth in the entire league. No doubt, this will be a night to remember.

In This Article (7)

Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers
John Wall
John Wall
Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal
Dwight Howard
Dwight Howard
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Trevor Ariza
Trevor Ariza

7735F1C8-5B59-4EFC-8881-F6C69EAAB948
Washington Wizards News

Wizards’ Next Opponent: The Utah Jazz (11-11-22)

By Darrell Owens
Wizards Fit Check 11-10-22
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Fit Check [November 10, 2022]

By BreAnna Holmes
USATSI_19402163
Washington Wizards GameDay

Aggressive Mindset Yields Results for Rui Hachimura

By Carita Parks
57B9671A-1AD5-4931-A600-456DC0413AC9
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Blossom at Home vs. Mavericks 113-105, Move to 6-6 on the Season

By Darrell Owens
Luka and Wiz
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Hoping To Slow Down Luka and The Mavs

By Tyrone Montgomery and Darrell Owens
Cherry-Blossom-Court
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards to Debut Cherry Blossom Themed Court Tonight vs. Mavericks

By Carita Parks
Capital One Arena pic 1
Washington Wizards Culture & Community

Wizards Military Appreciation Night

By Candi Waller
FE842133-AB3B-4D32-A31A-1AA7E75EFB11
Washington Wizards News

The Wizards’ Next Opponent: The Dallas Mavericks (11-09-22)

By Darrell Owens