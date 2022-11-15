Deni Avdija Is Coming Into His Own

Deni Avdija came into the season trying to shake off a groin injury that kept him sidelined during some of the Wizards offseason activities. Although the injury slowed down his progress, Avdija managed to win the small forward position, earning a consistent role in the Wizards starting lineup.

In his first six games as a starter, he struggled to make it into double figures. As the Wizards prepared to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on October 31st, Avdija was surprisingly replaced with Anthony Gill in the starting five. It was tough to accept a new role on the bench but Avdija continued to be the utmost professional through the transition.

His patience paid off when he made his way back into the starting lineup as a result of Bradley Beal entering health and safety protocols for the Wizards meeting against the Memphis Grizzlies on November 6th.

Since then, Avdija has returned with a focused mindset, gradually improving game-by-game finishing with three points (vs. Hornets), 12 points (vs. Mavericks), 13 points (vs. Jazz), and tying his career high 21 points in the team’s second meeting with the Grizzlies on Sunday.

He also added five assists, two rebounds and one steal to his stat line. Avdija scored 15 points on 6-of-10 (3-5 3PT) in the first half, marking the second time in his career scoring 15+ points in a single half (17, 3/25/22 at Detroit). Avdija has now scored in double figures in three consecutive games.

He had a chance to exceed his career high but was unable to capitalize on two free throw attempts. As Avdija often does, he found a lesson in the missed opportunity.

During this Wizards four-game winning streak, he is finding his offensive rhythm. His personal goals for keeping up the momentum he is building is to stay aggressive and slow down so he can make better in-game decisions.

All in all, it appears Avdija is on the upward trajectory and finally coming into his own this season.