Injuries Have Plagued The Team This Season

One of the hardest things to do is make an assessment of a situation when you’re not at full strength. When you have a lot of employees out of the office, the team expectations change. Take an insurance firm for example. The goal is to bring in the most premium you can at the end of each day. When you have a lot of employees out of office, the numbers are going to be low at the end of the day. Additionally, you may or may not have a new employees who aren’t necessarily fully trained. That will slow down the productivity as well.

The Washington Wizards have had quite a bit of out of office employees this season. Players like Delon Wright and Rui Hachimura have been injured for the majority of the season. Bradley Beal has missed time being in Covid protocols as well as dealing with lingering injuries. Kristaps Porzingis have been sick dealing with non covid related illnesses this season as well.

Corey Kispert missed time at the start of the season due to injury. He has come back and proven to be a vital piece to the puzzle in DC. Deni Avdija has missed a handful of games and the Wizards are still “training” their new employee, Johnny Davis.

Johnny Davis is improving for the Wizards - USA Today

The Wizards have had a ton of inconsistencies in their lineups for multiple reasons. They are finally close to being at full strength as Johnny Davis has been gaining more experience recently.

When you have everyone healthy and ready to play at their best, that allows everyone to be at their best. When you have people out of office, that forced individuals to do things they’re not accustomed to doing. Additional minutes are required when others are unable to play which causes even more injuries. When that is the case, that will wear the players out early in the season which is never a good thing too. Injuries certainly have plagued the Washington Wizards this season.