Is Bradley Beal Injured?

The game of basketball is truly a marathon and not a sprint. In this marathon, injuries will come up. But the key to injuries is monitoring them and maintaining them as well. It is a very long season to say the least. 82 games is a lot. That is why load management is a thing nowadays in the NBA.

In the Wizards 106-102 victory over the Hornets, Bradley Beal was seen grabbing what looks like his quadricep.

Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr. spoke on the injury where he said Bradley Beal took a knee to the quad from Hornets Center Mason Plumlee very late in the game. In fact, it was so late, with just 48 seconds left on the clock during the fourth quarter, many people may not have even noticed the injury. If especially may have flew by our eyes because Bradley Beal remainded in the game even after injuring his quadriceps. He played an additional 33 seconds before Jordan Goodwin came in to substitute him out of the game.

Jordan Goodwin has been a pleasant surprise for the Wizards this season - USA Today

Coach Unseld Jr stated that the team Bradley will be evaluated and then they will make a decision. Bradley Beal is one tough guy to say the least. He hasn’t missed any games this season due to injury. All of the games he has missed has been due to covid health and safety protocols.

We will continue to monitor the situation as Bradley gets the much needed rest. The Washington Wizards will have another day off as they will visit the Miami Heat Wednesday at 7:30PM ET.