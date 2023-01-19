Former NBA Champion Sits Down On The Woj Pod

From averaging just three points per game in his freshman year in college to being in all star conversations in the NBA, Kyle Kuzma has already had more 30 Point games this season than he had all last season. Kyle Kuzma is having a phenomenal season this year. He mentioned to Woj that he is getting more and more comfortable understanding who he is as a player. He was more of a catch and shoot player in LA with the Lakers. In Washington with the Wizards, he has more of an opportunity to not only create for himself but for his teammates as well.

Kyle Kuzma with his former LA Lakers team in the NBA Bubble - USA Today

Kyle Kuzma went on to admit his flaws he has had in his game as he told Woj that he struggled defensively and couldn’t guard a stop sign and now he’s able to flourish better and not be so one dimensional while in the bubble with the Lakers.

When asked about his fashion, Kuzma said he uses fashion to express his creativity more - BreAnna Holmes

Adrian Wojnarowski went on to ask Kyle Kuzma was it challenging playing in LA and this is what the up and coming star had to say: “Life comes at you fast when you play for the Lakers. I’m a small town kid. Coming from LA, the bright lights can sidetrack you. It’s not just basketball. Being in LA early in my career, I just learned how to move, be a professional, and understand the media.”





Chemistry was at an all time high with Kuzma - USA Today

Chemistry plays a huge role with success in the NBA. When asked about the NBA Bubble and the finals run they went on, Kyle Kuzma mentioned something that really helped his team along with the Miami Heat. “You have to really like each other. We really enjoyed being with each other and you can see it with the Heat as well. They really liked each other as well.”

It’s hard to develop chemistry when injuries are plaguing a team. Bradley Beal has missed a ton of games along with Delon Wright, Rui Hachimura, and even Kristaps Porzingis. Woj asked Kuzma if he has a sense of what this Washington Wizards team can be. Kuzma responded and went on to say he has a little sense because they’ve had some games together but he’s right. No one has seen this team together and what we can do. He went on to say Brad’s games missed has been crucial. The team needs him and it has affected the team.

Kuzma is expected to hit the open market as a free agent this summer. Here is what Kuz had to say about his upcoming free agency: “It’s a great time in my life to be in this situation. Not many people at my age have the opportunity to be in this position. I’m a businessman. I love the economics of basketball. Having this opportunity is huge. I love Washington. It’s been great in Washington.” We shall see what happens this summer as this will be a crucial one in keeping Kuz in The District.