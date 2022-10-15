Anthony Gill’s basketball journey has been one of hard work…Let’s Meet Anthony Gill

Introducing the 2022-23 Washington Wizards. Now I’m going to introduce some and re-introduce many…Anthony Gill.

Quick Facts

Anthony Gill vs. Celtics (Photo Credit: USA Today)

Anthony Gill was a 4-Star recruit coming out of Charlotte Christian School in Charlotte, North Carolina. Gill would choose to play college ball at South Carolina University where he would play in every game in his freshman year before deciding to transfer to the University of Virginia to become a Cavalier. Gill would spend 3 seasons at Virginia and be a part of some of the Cavaliers’ most successful years under Head Coach Tony Bennett going 89-19 during his time at UVA. After leaving Virginia, Gill would go undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft. Gill would play four years overseas for Yesilgiresun Belediye (2016-17) & Khimki (2017-20) before getting his NBA break with the Wizards. Gill is now entering his 3rd season with the Wizards and just signed a 2-year deal in July of this year.

Accolades

AP Honorable Mention All-American in 2015

2-Time All-ACC in 2015 and 2016

2014 & 2015 ACC Regular Season Champion

2014 ACC Tournament Champion

2-Time All-ACC Tournament team

E.B. Henderson Team Award (2022 Wizards)

Teammate Shout-Outs

Here are some of the things teammates have said about Anthony Gill.

Kyle Kuzma once said after a game last season. “Anthony Gill is one of the best teammates I ever had”

Former Teammate Russell Westbrook once said about Gill’s work ethic “Anthony works his tail off every single day, every single morning, he does all the right things”

Corey Kispert once said he wants to be the hardest worker in the room and Gill is the top worker in the room.

Personal Life

Anthony Gill with his family after receiving the E.B. Henderson Team Award for his community work earlier this year

Anthony Gill was born on October 17, 1992, in High Point, North Carolina. Gill’s parents are Anthony Gill & Sandi Summers and Gill has 3 siblings (Dayton, Kaytlyn & Nichole). Gill has been married for 6 years to longtime partner Jenna Jamil the two met in high school. The couple has three children Andi Raine, Tripp, and Asher.