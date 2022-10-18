Skip to main content
Meet the Wizards: Delon Wright

Get to know Delon Wright and why his versatility strengthens the Wizards backcourt

­Newly acquired Wizard Delon Wright is making his presence known and the regular season hasn’t officially started yet. His success in the preseason has sparked up conversation about how he may have a larger role in the lineup than previously expected. 

Here’s everything you need to know about Wright.

Quick Facts

Wright (6-5, 185) holds career averages of 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in seven seasons and 411 games (70 starts) with Toronto, Memphis, Dallas, Detroit, Sacramento and Atlanta. 

The 30-year-old played in 77 games (eight starts) in 2021-22 with Atlanta, posting averages of 4.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. In his eight starts in 2021-22, Wright averaged 10.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while shooting .492 from the field and .440 from three.

Wright averaged career highs in points (10.2), rebounds (4.3), assists (4.4) and steals (1.6) per game in 2020-21 as a member of the Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings.

Accolades

Wright played collegiately at the University of Utah, where he was twice named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team (2014 and 2015) and became the first player in men’s basketball history to be named to the first-team All-Pac-12 in consecutive years (2014 and 2015).

(Photo Credit: Washington Wizards)

Teammate Shout-Outs

Although not officially a teammate, the Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard is someone worth noting when it comes to shout-outs. Sheppard had this to say about Wright:

“Delon’s versatility as a playmaker, scorer and defender will help us solidify our backcourt rotation. His size allows him to play and defend both guard positions and will give us flexibility with our lineups.”

Personal Life

Originally from Los Angeles, Wright was selected with the 20th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Toronto Raptors. During the 2014-15 season with the University of Utah, Wright was teammates with current Wizard Kyle Kuzma. He attended Leuzinger High School in Lawndale, California, which also produced Russell Westbrook, and is the younger brother of former NBA champion Dorell Wright.

(Photo Credit: USA Today Sports)

F0CBC6A4-AAC9-4E75-8ABC-BF4844742979
