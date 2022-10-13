Meet The Wizards: Rui Hachimura

International NBA Star Rui Hachimura, now in his 3rd year with the Wizards, has not only made a name for himself on the court but throughout the world!

Quick Facts

Wizards' Number: 8 Height: 6'8" Alma Mater: Gonzaga Position: Forward Birthday: February 8, 1998 Years in the league: 3

Accolades

Rui Hachimura holds the honor of being the first Japanese player ever drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft and the second Japanese-born player ever drafted into the NBA. During Rui Hachimura's rookie year, he was awarded the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year!

Rui joins Wizards legends, Bradley Beal and John Wall as the only three Wizards rookies in the last 25 seasons with 5 or more 20/5 games in their debut season. He's also the fifth rookie in team history to record a double-double (14 pts/10 reb) in his NBA debut.

What Do Rui Hachimura's Teammates Say About Him?

There has been excitement around the 'Japanese Jumpman' since his rookie year in DC and Rui's teammates are happy to have him out on the court. Kyle Kuzma has shared post game that he "really loved playing with Deni and Rui" despite the loss that game, he continued to share appreciation saying, "that's one thing that really, really went well,"

Personal Life

Rui is a 24 year old Aquarius. He was born in Toyama, Japan and grew up in Sendai, Japan. His father, Zakari Jabil, is from the west African country, Benin and his mother, Makiko is from Japan. Rui's surname is from his mother's family register and he has 3 younger siblings; 2 sisters and a brother. The love of sports runs deep in their family as his brother Aren Hachimura also plays basketball as a power forward for Tokai University in Japan. Also Rui's grandfather was a big baseball fan and chose Rui's name because the Japanese symbol 八村 塁 represents “base”.

The Washington Wizards and the Golden State Warriors had the pleasure of traveling to Rui's home country of Japan to play in the NBA's annual international game.

Rui caught the eye of many during the FIBA U17 World Championships in Dubai in August 2014 and now 3 years in his NBA career, he will become a free agent in 2023. Rui has been on the forefront of speaking up about his mental health and making it a priority. He is a role model to many in Japan and DC continuing to lay a path for multiracial/Japanese athletes. We're excited to see how he continues to grow in his role on the team and the new heights he'll reach this season!

