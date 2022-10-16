Introducing the 2022-23 Washington Wizards. Now I’m going to introduce to some and re-introduce to many…Vernon Carey Jr.

Quick Facts

Vernon Carey Jr vs. Virginia in 2020 Photo Credit: Darrell Owens-LMS Network

Vernon Carey Jr. was a top 10 recruit in the country coming out of high school. Carey spent all four years of his high school career at NSU University School in Florida, where he averaged 21.9 points per game and 8.5 rebounds. Carey was recruited by almost every college in the country before deciding to play at Duke University under the legendary Coach Mike Krzyzewski "Coach K". Carey would play one season at Duke averaging 17.8 points per game & 8.8 rebounds & racked up a lot of accolades along the way. Carey’s performance at the college level would be enough to take his game to the next level after just one season at Duke, so Carey decided he would enter the 2020 NBA Draft. The Charlotte Hornets would select Carey in the 2nd round with the #32 overall pick. In his first two seasons in the league, Carey would bounce back in forth between the Hornets and their G league affiliate before getting traded to the Wizards this past season. Carey is now entering his first full season with the Wizards.

Accolades

2-Time Mr. Basketball in Florida (2018 & 2019)

McDonald’s All-American in 2019

ACC Rookie of the Year in 2020

ACC Rookie of the Year in 2020

First team All-ACC and ACC All-Freshman team in 2020

USBWA & NABC Freshman of the Year in 2020

Second-team All-American in 2020

Gold Medal in the FIBA U16 Championship in 2017

Coaches Shoutout

Former Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego had this to say about Carey’s potential:

“He’s a talented kid, he has the chance to be a dynamic roller, pick-and-pop guy, he’s got a good balance. I think he’s going to be able to rebound at this level and in this league, so he has the make-up for it. The kid is [twenty] and has some serious talent. He could be a major factor for us here quickly. If it’s not this year, definitely next year.”

The former Charlotte Hornets head coach saw great potential in Vernon Carey Jr and it could be great news for the Washington Wizards this season.

Personal Life

Photo Credit: USA Today

Vernon Carey Jr. was born on February 25, 2001, to parents Vernon & Latavia Carey. Vernon Carey Sr. played 8 seasons with the Miami Dolphins. Carey is currently single with no children