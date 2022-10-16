Skip to main content
Meet the Wizards: Vernon Carey Jr.

Meet the Wizards: Vernon Carey Jr.

Let's get to know Vernon Carey Jr. a little better…

Introducing the 2022-23 Washington Wizards. Now I’m going to introduce to some and re-introduce to many…Vernon Carey Jr.

Quick Facts

Vernon Carey Jr vs. Virginia in 2020 Photo Credit: Darrell Owens-LMS Network

Vernon Carey Jr vs. Virginia in 2020 Photo Credit: Darrell Owens-LMS Network

Vernon Carey Jr. was a top 10 recruit in the country coming out of high school. Carey spent all four years of his high school career at NSU University School in Florida, where he averaged 21.9 points per game and 8.5 rebounds. Carey was recruited by almost every college in the country before deciding to play at Duke University under the legendary Coach Mike Krzyzewski "Coach K". Carey would play one season at Duke averaging 17.8 points per game & 8.8 rebounds & racked up a lot of accolades along the way. Carey’s performance at the college level would be enough to take his game to the next level after just one season at Duke, so Carey decided he would enter the 2020 NBA Draft. The Charlotte Hornets would select Carey in the 2nd round with the #32 overall pick. In his first two seasons in the league, Carey would bounce back in forth between the Hornets and their G league affiliate before getting traded to the Wizards this past season. Carey is now entering his first full season with the Wizards.

Accolades

  • 2-Time Mr. Basketball in Florida (2018 & 2019)
  • McDonald’s All-American in 2019
  • ACC Rookie of the Year in 2020
  • ACC Rookie of the Year in 2020
  • First team All-ACC and ACC All-Freshman team in 2020
  • USBWA & NABC Freshman of the Year in 2020
  • Second-team All-American in 2020
  • Gold Medal in the FIBA U16 Championship in 2017
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Coaches Shoutout

Former Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego had this to say about Carey’s potential:

“He’s a talented kid, he has the chance to be a dynamic roller, pick-and-pop guy, he’s got a good balance. I think he’s going to be able to rebound at this level and in this league, so he has the make-up for it. The kid is [twenty] and has some serious talent. He could be a major factor for us here quickly. If it’s not this year, definitely next year.”

The former Charlotte Hornets head coach saw great potential in Vernon Carey Jr and it could be great news for the Washington Wizards this season.

Personal Life

Photo Credit: USA Today

Photo Credit: USA Today

Vernon Carey Jr. was born on February 25, 2001, to parents Vernon & Latavia Carey. Vernon Carey Sr. played 8 seasons with the Miami Dolphins. Carey is currently single with no children 

In This Article (3)

Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets
Duke Blue Devils
Duke Blue Devils

Wizards Opening Night roster
Washington Wizards News

Wizards Opening Night Roster is Set

By Candi Waller
USATSI_19098537
Washington Wizards News

A few facts about Taj Gibson

By Tyrone Montgomery
881DC937-A7E3-4F1F-B755-0731891E3968
Washington Wizards News

Anthony Gill’s basketball journey has been one of hard work…Let’s Meet Anthony Gill

By Darrell Owens
068E888A-86C8-441C-A515-D12CA0F4785D
Washington Wizards GameDay

Rui Hachimura finishes the preseason strong

By Darrell Owens
D44032AE-535D-4AA6-BFAF-C842C8F057F3
Washington Wizards GameDay

A sneaky good free agent the Wizards should look into

By Tyrone Montgomery
USATSI_17897662
Washington Wizards News

Meet the Wizards: Kyle Kuzma

By Carita Parks
USATSI_19098306
Washington Wizards Culture & Community

Kuz's Kloset [Pre-Season Looks]

By BreAnna Holmes
F7E09661-9CD1-4D0E-8219-3541DC6523A9
Washington Wizards News

Let’s get to know Kristaps Porzingis a little better

By Darrell Owens