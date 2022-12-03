Reminiscing The 2017 NBA Draft Class With Kyle Kuzma

The NBA Draft is one of the most special days and moments for the draft prospects, NBA Franchises, and the NBA in general as a whole. It is a gamble that everyone is willing to take. One could become a star and change the fortunes of a franchise, causing revenue to increase. The opposite could happen where one could be considered a bust and maybe even a wasted draft pick and find themselves out of the league before we know it.

In the 2017 NBA Draft, the Washington Wizards didn’t have a First Round Pick. They did however, manage to acquire one in Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma is an All Star in my eyes. He is honestly the heart and soul of this Wizards team. He plays hard every night and he is shooting a career high 46% from the field.

Kyle Kuzma was drafted #27 Overall by the Brooklyn Nets in the 2017 NBA Draft - USA Today

The entire 2017 Draft Class is playing well. Even Kyle Kuzma realized that as he took to Twitter to voice his opinion.





Boston Celtics F Jayson Tatum is playing at an MVP level this season. The Cleveland Cavaliers are proving that trading for Donovan Mitchell was the right decision despite the defensive liability issues they have due to size in the backcourt. De’Aaron Fox is doing what he’s always done. He’s always played well and consistent. The Sacramento Kings are finally playing high quality basketball so he is getting the recognition he deserves.

The Utah Jazz are bringing out the best in Lauri Markkanen as he has All Star aspirations. Bam Adebayo has been solid for the Miami Heat for quite sometime. He is getting more of an opportunity this season due to some injuries they had and taking full advantage of them. Everyone always talks about Pascal Siakim, Scottie Barnes, and even occasionally Fred Van Fleet in Toronto. However, OG Anunoby has been the glue guy there as he does a ton of intangibles.

It’s amazing watching Kyle Kuzma’s growth in Washington. He may have won a championship in LA with LeBron James and the Lakers. However, we really are witnessing a true maturity both on and off the floor in Washington with the Wizards. He has become a team leader as well as he isn’t afraid to voice his mind and concerns and his gameplay continues to rise. One thing is for sure - Kyle Kuzma will be an allstar soon.