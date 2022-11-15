Skip to main content
Stand-Out Wizards From The Weekend

Which Wizard Players Stood Out From The Weekend

One of the best Head Coaches in the NFL once said, “Sometimes you have to take one step backwards and two steps forward.” It was one thing that always stood out to me and something I will never forget because that statement is deep. It has meaning. And it is very true. He said that after his team started the season on a bad foot.

The Washington Wizards may be applying that statement to their recent stretch. Washington is back in the Top Five teams in the East with a four game winning streak. They defeated some pretty good teams to say the least in the Mavs, Jazz and Grizzlies in this span. The Wizards get a much needed rest as their next game will be Wednesday night vs. the Thunder.

Of coarse, in the absence of Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma and Kristops Porzingis had no choice but to step up. They certainly delivered as their gameplay has been phenomenal. However, three players that truly stood out to me were Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, and Jordan Goodwin.

Jordan Goodwin leading the fastbreak - USA Today

Jordan has been explosive off the bench. He’s given the Wizards a much needed spark there and has become someone who is now on opposing team’s scouting reports. He will be a key to the team’s success moving forward.

Deni becoming a dog in Washington - USA Today

Deni is a guy who I said NEEDED to step up in this starting lineup. He has handled a lot of the dirty work defending the opponent’s best wing player but he chipped in with some good work offensively as well over the weekend. He really got hot against the Grizzlies as he hit four three pointers. He was the second leading scorer in that victory behind Porzingis.

Last but not least, we have Corey Kispert. Corey is a guy who missed the start of the season this year due to injury. Upon his return, he was brought along slowly and now he has found himself starting for the Wizards momentarily. Not only is he consistent, but he is efficient as well. In the win vs. the Jazz the other night, he didn’t miss a single shot as he scored 18 points shooting 6/6 from the field and 4/4 from beyond the ark.

In this winning streak, the Wizards found themselves in a bit of a rhythm and are discovering an identity for themselves. Things are looking up in Washington. 

