The Wizards Opening Night Roster is Set
The Washington Wizards roster to start the season is set! The team announced their opening night roster with the season beginning on the road Wednesday, October 19 against the Indiana Pacers.
Of note from the organization, Washington converted guard Jordan Goodwin to a two-way contract, while waiving Devon Dotson, Quenton Jackson, Craig Sword and Jaime Echenique, who was signed earlier today, to set the roster at 17. Last season, Goodwin played in 46 games for the Capital City Go-Go, averaging 16.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Goodwin, who is also from St. Louis like Wizards guard Bradley Beal, appeared in two games with the Wizards in December. Goodwin led the Go-Go in scoring and set the franchise mark with 94 steals on the season.
There are a few quick takeaways looking at the opening night roster:
There are a lot of seasoned veterans on the Wizards roster that know what it takes to play with intensity night in and out at the highest level. It is with much anticipation to see what they can do as a collective and bring some of the younger players along.
Two players who are new to the team but not to Coach Wes Unseld Jr are Will Barton and Monte Morris. With their familiarity with Coach Unseld, that will be even more beneficial as the team looks to build camaraderie off the court and on.
Can Beal, Porzingis, and Kuzma be the next Big 3? It remains to be seen but their teammates are looking to them for their leadership and impact as they start the season and beyond.
Defense. The roster does look to be improved on the defensive side of the ball. The depth is visibly there and hopefully they can execute more consistently than they have in the past.
All of the above and more remain to be seen. Only a few more days until we see the team in regular season action!