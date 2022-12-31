Trade Rumor Update: Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards have been involved in quite a few trade rumors thus far this season. In the midst of that horrendous 10 game losing streak, the Wizards had a lot of options on the table. Should they clean the house or try to simply improve their team?

Cleaning the house could have awarded them a top pick in the next NBA Draft where all eyes are on a highly coveted player over in France, Victor Wembanyama. On the flip side, improving the team could have been a move that would have helped them immediately.

Now that the Wizards have found the winning formula again and are back to being somewhat completely healthy again, what will the Wizards do now that the trade market is back to being open again?

The Wizards have a ton of options here. What’s quietly kept unsaid is the fact that the Wizards have been winning without Bradley Beal. Now, Bradley Beal is still one of the best players in the league. With that being said, they could get a lot for him. It remains to be seen how that situation will play out.

Kyle Kuzma’s name remains in trade talks. He is arguably one of the most versatile players in the league and some feel that he is the guy in Washington. He’s always available to play, plays hard on both ends of the court, and is a player without an ego. He is set to be a free agent next summer and is expected to test free agency. Will the Wizards pay him his dues or allow him to walk? If so, it may be in their best interest to trade him before the February 9 deadline.

Rui Hachimura was involved in trade talks as well. His name came up while he was injured as the Wizards have expressed interest in Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns. Rui Hachimura is playing at an extremely high level for the Wizards and it will be difficult for this team to move on from him at this time.

While there are many options on the table for the Washington Wizards at this time, they are winning and the chemistry is rising. It's hard to imagine the Wizards making a move now with things going well for the team currently.