Previewing The Road Ahead For The Wizards

When opportunity comes knocking, the best thing for you to do is open the door. You really don’t have to ask any questions. You don’t even have to look through the peep hole and ask who it is. If the opportunity is there, you have to take full advantage of it.

The Washington Wizards have their next three games at home before they take a three game road trip to Miami and Boston.

For this upcoming group of games at home, they will play the Heat, OKC Thunder, and the Charlotte Hornets again. Honestly speaking, I am not sure if any of those teams are playoff teams. In fact, the Hornets and Thunder aren’t even considered to be play in teams for the playoffs. What a great time, chance, and opportunity for the Washington Wizards to extend this three game winning streak to seven games.

The Hornets have been banged up. But they are on the path of getting healthy. They just got PG LaMelo Ball back in the lineup. He is clearly their best player. But is he 100% yet remains to be determined. No doubt, he may be working through conditioning so he may not be up to speed in this matchup vs. the Wizards.

The Miami Heat are also dealing with injuries. They’re second leading scorer Tyler Herro has been banged up as well as he has been dealing with a significant ankle injury. Herro is a guy who the Miami Heat rely upon heavily for offense as he is their second leading scorer.

And then there is the Oklahoma City Thunder. They may be the team with the worst record out of the bunch, however they very well may have the most talent on their team. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of eight players this season averaging over 30 ppg. He will be a problem when the Wizards host the Thunder. Josh Giddey is another player who does a little bit of everything and can get hot from the field as well. These next few games should have good outcomes for the Washington Wizards.