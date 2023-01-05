What Should The Wizards Do With Bradley Beal?

I think it is safe to say that Bradley Beal is the most talented player on this Washington Wizards team. Not only is he the best scorer on the team, but he’s one of the best scorers in the entire league. Bradley Beal contributes both on and off the court. He is a pillar to the community as well as a stronghold to his team as he is averaging a team high 23 Points Per Game.

It is very easy to become frustrated with a player in the NBA. Some guys take nights off where they don’t play due to “load management.” If they do decide to play, they take it easy and it is very noticeable from the eye test. However, Bradley Beal isn’t in that category. If he misses a game, he truly is hurt or maybe even sick.

Bradley Beal has missed a great amount of games this season - USA Today

They say the best ability is availability. With that being said, Bradley Beal has already missed a total of 15 games this season. Surely, that has a lot to do with the struggles of the Washington Wizards. Some people may want him traded. Well that’s not going to be an easy task with his no trade clause. Bradley Beal actually left last night’s game vs. the Milwaukee Bucks after reaggravating his hamstring injury.

Hamstring injuries are very sensitive. They come and go all season if they’re not treated properly. So what should the Washington Wizards do with Bradley Beal?

They need to rest their most prized player. Have him sit out at least a month to get this injury contained. It will continue to get worse as he tries to fight and play through the pain. Bradley Beal simply needs time. The Phoenix Suns are handling their most prized player the right way as he is recovering from a similar injury (Groin). The Wizards team doctors and decision makers need to take notes and allow Bradley Beal time to heal.