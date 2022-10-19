Who is the X-Factor for the Washington Wizards this season?

This season is shaping up to be a potential playoff run for the Washington Wizards. Bradley Beal signed his contract extension during the offseason, something both sides had hopes of doing. The mission has been accomplished to establish who the team's leader is to say the least.

We all know that Bradley Beal is no doubt the leader of this team. He has some help to assist him throughout this long 82-game season. The team is much deeper now, more than it has ever been over the years. There’s always a player who is a difference maker who may not be a starter. In fact, they may not even be the first man off the bench. One player that comes to mind, for example is Boston Celtics guard Derrick White. Do you remember what he did for the Celtics during their finals run last season? What about New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado when they gave the Suns a run for their money in last season's playoffs.

So who will be that X-Factor for the Wizards in the 2022-2023 season?

That guy is Rui Hachimura.

Rui is an athletic forward who can literally do a little bit of everything. He has a half-court game but is very explosive in the open floor. Standing 6’8, 230 pounds, he’s big and strong and can handle the rock a little bit as well. He’s a matchup nightmare because he’s so versatile. He has had himself a great preseason this year. He’s averaged 15PPG, 8RPG, and has had a positive efficiency in 3 of the 4 games played. Rui shot 45% from beyond the arc last season. He hopes to build upon that. If he does, he will really be a dangerous matchup for opponents all season long.



