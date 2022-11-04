Wizards Will Wear Cherry Blossom Themed Uniform on Nov 10

The Wizards announced they will wear their Cherry Blossom City Edition uniform for the first time when the team hosts the Dallas Mavericks on November 10 at Capital One Arena.

The team’s 2022-23 NBA City Edition uniform will pay tribute to the city’s iconic cherry blossoms. The jersey will emphasize one of the primary colors of cherry blossoms, with pink as the base color of the jersey as well as silhouettes of cherry blossoms on the side of the jersey. The uniform will also include white accents throughout and features a deep blue ombre on the shorts, the gradient from pink to blue symbolizing the blossoms on the water of the tidal basin, home of the most iconic cherry blossom trees.

The Wizards have launched a collaborative apparel partnership with local artist Chris Pyrate for a collection by the uniforms.

Merging the lines between art, fashion and sport, Pyrate’s collection features his signature cherry blossom motif on several items, including t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and a denim jacket. Pyrate’s standout denim jacket is framed in the pattern of a jersey, making it the first jersey-jacket of its kind. The jacket and the Wizards’ City Edition uniforms are both inspired by the team’s 2000’s era jersey.

Photo Credit: Washington Wizards

The Wizards will celebrate Japanese Heritage Night on December 12th and the first 7,500 fans will take home a Cherry Blossom City Edition-inspired tote bag.

Photo Credit: Washington Wizards

On March 24th when the Wizards face the San Antonio Spurs, the team will hold Cherry Blossom Night. The first 10,000 fans will receive a cherry blossom hat designed by Monte Morris presented by FTX.

The Wizards will wear their Cherry Blossom City Edition uniforms for 10 home games throughout the 2022-23 season.