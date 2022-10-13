Skip to main content
Wizards launch Arabic social media channels

Wizards continue expansion into international markets with first-ever Arabic social media channels

The Washington Wizards are continuing their expansion into international markets with the introduction of the team’s first-ever Arabic-language social media channels. @WizardsArabic can be found on both Twitter and Instagram.

The Wizards Arabic presence adds to their other international digital media channels tailored to fans in China, Japan and Israel. The team also recently launched a Spanish-language channel, @vamoswizards.

The franchise’s Arabic-language social media channels provide an outlet for Arab-Americans and Arabic-speaking NBA fans living in the DC, Maryland, and Virginia area.

Fans will have the opportunity to engage in comprehensive coverage of the team throughout the season, including game analysis, media availabilities, news, behind-the-scenes access, exclusive fan content and more.

The release of @WizardsArabic makes Washington the first-ever team in the NBA to launch social media channels dedicated specifically to an Arabic-speaking audience. The team also plans to launch an Arabic-language website in the near future.

"We are excited to add Arabic-language social platforms to our global portfolio,” said Monumental Sports and Entertainment President and Chief Commercial Officer Jim Van Stone. “We know that Arabic-speaking basketball fans are going to enjoy our content and will feel more connected to the Wizards.”

The team’s new Arabic-language social channels will assist in growing the Wizards’ brand across the Middle East. The Wizards have had an impactful partnership with Etihad Airways and the Washington Mystics and Wizards District Gaming have also helped grow the sport of basketball by hosting youth basketball clinics, esports programs, and community outreach initiatives throughout the Middle East.

In celebration of the upcoming World Cup, a youth day hosted by the team was held at Capital One Arena.

Washington is the only NBA team with multi-language podcasts in addition to a host of global social platforms.

