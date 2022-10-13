John Wall brings back iconic ‘Dougie’

The anticipation of John Wall’s first game in a Washington Wizards uniform was exactly what fans were clamoring for when the 2010 first-round draft pick arrived in the District of Columbia.

When the day of his debut finally arrived, it wasn’t Wall’s basketball skills that left a lasting impression. Instead it was his memorable ‘Dougie’ dance entrance that went down as an iconic moment in Wizards history.

Now that Wall has a new home with the Los Angeles Clippers, he brought back his signature dance moves for the Los Angeles crowd and teammates.

The clip quickly went viral and it’s safe to say it put a smile on the face of basketball fans everywhere because the popularity of Wall’s entrance extended beyond Wizards fans. Even Kawhi Leonard, who rarely cracks a smile, couldn’t help but share in the laughter.

Since his shocking trade from the Wizards in 2020, Wall made an unsuccessful stop with the Houston Rockets before arriving in L.A. No matter where he resides, he will always be near and dear to the hearts of Wizards fans.

He left Washington as the franchise’s all-time leader in assists and steals. He also averaged 8.9 points, 9.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 541 games.

At the height of his career, the five-time All-Star was named to the All-NBA Third Team in 2016-17 and won the NBA Cares Community Assist Award in 2016.

Besides his success on the court, Wall was committed to the D.C. community through his annual Back-to-School event, Thanksgiving Assist, and the rent assistance program he launched during the pandemic to support low-income families.

Wall’s absence still leaves a void in Washington but with his recent admission about overcoming depression, it is a breath of fresh air to see him display some happiness in his new situation.