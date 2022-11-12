Wizards Big Three Reunite for Throwback Night

In celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Wizards brand, the organization is honoring the contributions of “The Big Three” Gilbert Arenas, Caron Butler, and Antwan Jamison on Friday, November 18, when the Miami Heat come to Capital One Arena. Tipoff will be at 7:00 p.m.

As part of “Throwback Night,” the team will recognize Arenas, Butler and Jamison in a halftime celebration for their contributions to the franchise. The trio played together from 2005-06 to 2009-10 and led Washington to three consecutive playoff appearances (2006-2008).

“Gilbert, Caron and Antawn represent a definitive era for the franchise and they deserve to be recognized for the excitement they generated on the court and the impact they had in our community, both of which led to a new generation of Wizards fans,” said Wizards President & General Manager Tommy Sheppard.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a hat designed by Antawn Jamison.

Here’s a refresher on the Big Three:

Gilbert Arenas:

Photo Credit: USA Today Sports

Gilbert Arenas averaged 20.7 points, 5.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 552 games (455 starts) in 11 seasons with Washington, Golden State, Orlando and Memphis. With Washington (2003-2010), he was named a three-time All-Star (2004-2007) and earned All-NBA team honors in three consecutive seasons (2004-2007). Arenas played for the Wizards for eight seasons, averaging 25.0 points, 5.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. Throughout Arenas’ time with Washington, he finished top-10 in the league in scoring and steals and top-five in three-point field goals made.

Caron Butler:

Photo Credit: USA Today Sports

Following a 14-year NBA playing career, Caron Butler enters his third season as an assistant coach for the Miami Heat. Butler posted career averages of 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 881 games (732 starts) with Miami, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington, Dallas, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee, Oklahoma City, Detroit and Sacramento. In five seasons with the Wizards (2005-2010), he averaged 19.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game, and was named an All-Star twice (2007 and 2008). Butler was also named to the All-Rookie First Team (2002-03) and won an NBA Championship with Dallas (2011). He also worked as game analyst for the Wizards during the 2019-20 season.

Antwan Jamison:

Photo Credit: NBC

Antawn Jamison is currently in his first season as the vice president of player evaluation and fourth season overall in the Wizards’ front office, after spending last season as senior director of player personnel. Jamison played for the Wizards for six seasons (2004-10), posting averages of 20.8 points and 8.9 rebounds and earning two All-Star selections with Washington (2005 & 2008). The 17-year NBA pro averaged 18.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 1,083 career games (864 starts) with Golden State, Dallas, Washington, Cleveland, the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.