NFL

Full 2017 Monday Night Football schedule

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
SI Wire
2 hours ago

The NFL released its 2017 schedule on Thursday, including 16 weeks of Monday Night Football. 

The league's Monday schedule for the upcoming season will lead off with a doubleheader, as has become customary. 

All games will be televised on ESPN. 

The schedule begins with the Saints and Vikings and Chargers and Broncos on Sept. 11. Highlight matchups over the course of the season include Broncos at Chiefs on Oct. 30, Lions at Packers Nov. 6 and Falcons at Seahawks Nov. 20.

The full Monday schedule is below.

Sept. 11 (doubleheader): Saints at Vikings, Chargers at Broncos

Sept. 18: Lions at Giants

Sept. 25: Cowboys at Cardinals

Oct. 2: Redskins at Chiefs

Oct. 9: Vikings at Bears

Oct. 16: Colts at Titans

Oct. 23: Redskins at Eagles

Oct. 30: Broncos at Chiefs

Nov. 6: Lions at Packers

Nov. 13: Dolphins at Panthers

Nov. 20: Falcons at Seahawks

Nov. 27: Texans at Ravens

Dec. 4: Steelers at Bengals

Dec. 11: Patriots at Dolphins

Dec. 18: Falcons at Buccaneers

Dec. 25: Raiders at Eagles

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters