1. WR T.Y. Hilton (36 points)

2. T Anthony Castonzo (29)

3. CB Vontae Davis (27)

4. DT Johnathan Hankins (19)

5. DE Jabaal Sheard (18)

6. C Ryan Kelly (16)

7. S Malik Hooker (15)

8. T Le’Raven Clark (14)

9. WR Donte Moncrief (12)

10. RB Frank Gore (11)

Five ballots, five different No. 1 picks. T.Y. Hilton (Marston), Anthony Castonzo (Baskin), Jonathan Hankins (Burke), Donte Moncrief (Klemko) and Vontae Davis (Single) all claimed a single vote atop the Colts’ poll. It was Hilton’s consistent presence near the top—he also finished No. 2 or No. 3 on three other ballots—that pushed him into the lead.

Four members of Indianapolis’s offensive line received votes, led by Castonzo and Ryan Kelly—the latter picked up third- and fifth-place nods. Not among those linemen included on the ballots was starting guard Jack Mewhort, who ended last season on injured reserve.

Eric Single defends his fifth-place vote for TE Jack Doyle: I guess you could say that the Colts grow productive tight ends on trees, but Doyle’s rapport with Andrew Luck seems especially critical this year with Dwayne Allen off to New England, which bumped long-term project Erik Swoope into the No. 2 TE role. After finishing second on the team only to T.Y. Hilton in targets, catches and receiving yards, Doyle’s value to the Indianapolis offense is inching towards Coby Fleener territory.

Other Colts receiving votes: LB Erik Walden, WR Phillip Dorsett (nine); S Mike Adams, LB D'Qwell Jackson, TE Jack Doyle, OL Denzelle Good (eight); S Clayton Geathers, CB Quincy Wilson, LB John Simon (six); LB Sean Spence (four); K Adam Vinatieri (three); DE Kendall Langford (two); RB Robert Turbin (one).