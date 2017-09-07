NFL

Browns Rookie DE Myles Garrett Has High Ankle Sprain

1:27 | NFL
Scooby Axson
34 minutes ago

Cleveland Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett will be out several weeks with an ankle injury, the team announced Thursday.

Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, sustained a high right ankle sprain during practice on Wednesday when a teammate stepped on his ankle.

Garrett had an MRI after practice which left his status for Sunday's season opener at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers in doubt.

The team said that Garrett's status will be updated in a couple weeks.

