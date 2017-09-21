NFL

Watch: Garett Bolles Back at Broncos' Practice After Being Carted Off on Sunday

Broncos Quarterback Trevor Siemian is a Starter in 12-Team Fantasy Leagues
Daniel Rapaport
12 minutes ago

Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles was back practicing on Thursday, just days after he appeared to suffer a serious injury to his left ankle during the Broncos' 42-17 win over the Cowboys.

Bolles, the 20th overall pick in this year's draft, suffered the injury in the third quarter of Sunday's game when Cowboys defensive tackle Brian Price fell on his leg. Bolles remained on the ground for minutes and appeared to be tearing up as he left the field on a stretcher. 

Broncos coach Vance Joseph told reporters on Monday that Bolles' ankle injury is a bone bruise and that he was "week-to-week." 

Of course, simply participating in non-contact drills does not mean Bolles will be ready to play when the Broncos play at the Bills in three days' time. If he can, it would be a huge boost to a Broncos team that has been much better running the ball this season. After winning the starting job in the preseason, Bolles has played well in his first two games, and the Broncos have rushed for a league-high 318 yards in two games. 

If Bolles remains out, look for either Donald Stephenson or Allen Barbre to start in his place. Stephenson came in to replace Bolles against Dallas, but he himself was replaced by Barbre later in the game. Neither Stephenson nor Barbre possess the athleticism that Bolles does, and running backs C.J. Anderson and Jamaal Charles could see their production decrease if he cannot suit up. Bolles has also been key to protecting quarterback Trevor Siemian, who has looked much-improved on the young season.

