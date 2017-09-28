The Bears and Packers meet Thursday night at Lambeau Field as the historic NFC North rivalry continues.

Thursday’s game is the 195th meeting between the Bears and Packers, with the all-time series tied 94–94–6, and Green Bay has scored just four more points head-to-head (3,335 to 3,331). The Packers have not led the all-time series in terms of wins and losses since 1933, but have largely dominated against the Bears in recent years, with Chicago winning just three of the teams’ meetings since 2010.

Aaron Rodgers will have the Packers lined up as favorites, accordingly. The Bears are coming off their first win of the season after upsetting the Steelers.

How to watch

When: Thursday, Sept. 28, 8:25 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network, CBS

Live Stream: Amazon Prime Video