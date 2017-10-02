NFL

Report: Mitchell Trubisky Named Bears Starting QB For Week 5, Mike Glennon Benched

1:19 | NFL
Is it Mitchell Trubisky Time in Chicago?
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

The Chicago Bears will make a change at quarterback and start rookie Mitchell Trubisky for next Monday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Dan Graziano.

Trubisky replaces veteran Mike Glennon, who didn't do much to hold onto his job in the Bears' 35–14 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He finished the game 21-of-33 passing for 218 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The Bears dropped to 1–3 on the year.

After Thursday night's game, head coach John Fox said the staff was "going to look at everything" when assessing its quarterback situation.

Trubisky was picked by the Bears with the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft. He collected 364 passing yards with three touchdowns during the preseason.

