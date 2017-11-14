Vikings GM Wanted Greg Olsen Off Fox Broadcast

Minnesota's general manager Rick Spielman is unhappy with FOX's decision to go with Greg Olsen in the broadcasting booth for the Vikings–Rams game this Sunday.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 14, 2017

Minnesota's general manager Rick Spielman is unhappy with FOX's decision to go with Greg Olsen in the broadcasting booth for the Vikings–Rams game this Sunday, reports NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Olsen, who is on injured reserve with a foot injury for the Carolina Panthers, can return in Week 12 against the Jets. The Vikings play the Panthers on Dec. 10.

Spielman reportedly said that he thinks its inappropriate for him to broadcast the Vikings game. But FOX intends to keep Olsen on the Vikings game, albeit with less pregame access to the Vikings. 

"We are excited for the opportunity to make this Sunday's broadcast fun and insightful with Pro Bowler Greg Olsen," FOX said in a statement provided to Sports Illustrated. "We fully respect the Vikings concerns and will limit the amount of pre-game access allowed to Greg. We look forward to welcoming him in the broadcast booth and giving viewers a unique perspective this Sunday."

Olsen acknowledged on the Panthers' website that he likely wouldn't be given that much inside information since he plays the Vikings just weeks later. 

