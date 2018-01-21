Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffrey made a Super Bowl guarantee in 2016 that may still be alive.

After a 3–13 season in 2016 as a member of the Chicago Bears, Jeffrey told reporters, "I guarantee you we'll win the Super Bowl next year."

Alshon Jeffery: “I guarantee you we are going to win the Super Bowl next year.” #Bears — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) January 1, 2017

Jeffrey went on to sign a one-year contract with the Eagles and maybe brought his promise with him.

In November, he clarified to ESPN that he "never said a team, though."

Jeffrey will have a chance to make good on his promise with the Eagles. Philadelphia won the NFC Championship with a 38–7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. The Eagles last played in the Super Bowl in 2004 but lost the New England Patriots 24–21 in Super Bowl XXXIX.