Alshon Jeffrey's Super Bowl Promise Still Alive As Eagles Win NFC Championship

Al Bello/Getty Images

Alshon Jeffrey may be a prophet.

By Chris Chavez
January 21, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffrey made a Super Bowl guarantee in 2016 that may still be alive.

After a 3–13 season in 2016 as a member of the Chicago Bears, Jeffrey told reporters, "I guarantee you we'll win the Super Bowl next year."

Jeffrey went on to sign a one-year contract with the Eagles and maybe brought his promise with him.

In November, he clarified to ESPN that he  "never said a team, though."

Jeffrey will have a chance to make good on his promise with the Eagles. Philadelphia won the NFC Championship with a 38–7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. The Eagles last played in the Super Bowl in 2004 but lost the New England Patriots 24–21 in Super Bowl XXXIX. 

