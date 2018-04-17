Former New York Jets center Nick Mangold announced his retirement on Tuesday, ending his 11-year playing career.

Mangold, 34, last played in 2016, only appearing in eight games due to an ankle injury and was released after the season.

He says he will be signing a one day contract with the team next week so that he can retire a Jet.

I DECLARE RETIREMENNNTTTTTTT!



I will be signing a one day deal with @nyjets next week so I can retire a Jet.



Thank you to all!



J! E! T! S! Jets! Jets! Jets! pic.twitter.com/f7j52ZdIy0 — Nick Mangold (@nickmangold) April 17, 2018

Mangold started each of the 164 games he played in his career, after being selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL draft.

Mangold was named to seven Pro Bowls and was a first-team AP All Pro selection in 2009 and 2010.