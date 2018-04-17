Former N.Y. Jets Center Nick Mangold Retires

Seven-time Pro Bowl center Nick Mangold announces retirement after 11 NFL seasons

By Scooby Axson
April 17, 2018

Former New York Jets center Nick Mangold announced his retirement on Tuesday, ending his 11-year playing career.

Mangold, 34, last played in 2016, only appearing in eight games due to an ankle injury and was released after the season.

He says he will be signing a one day contract with the team next week so that he can retire a Jet.

Mangold started each of the 164 games he played in his career, after being selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL draft.

Mangold was named to seven Pro Bowls and was a first-team AP All Pro selection in 2009 and 2010.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)