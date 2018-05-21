Report: NFL Will Not Discipline Matt Patricia, Lions After Investigation into Assault Allegations

Patricia was charged for alleged sexual assault in 1996.

By Nihal Kolur
May 21, 2018

Lions head coach Matt Patricia and the Detroit organization will not be disciplined by the NFL in regards to the sexual assault allegations made against Patricia, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The league met with Patricia and the Lions last week and determined that the Lions were not at fault for failing to know about Patricia's arrest and that Patricia would not be disciplined for failing to clear the incident with the team.

According to a Detroit News story, Patricia was charged in August 1996 with aggravated sexual assault, but he was never prosecuted for it and the case was dismissed five months later in January 1997.

The alleged incident occurred when Patricia was 21 years old, during spring break in South Padre, Texas. According to The News, many details surrounding the case are unclear. 

"I was falsely accused of something I did not do," Patricia said earlier this month. "There are claims made about me that never happened."

Team president Ron Wood told The Detroit News that he knew nothing about the allegations, but fully supports Patricia.

"I will tell you with 1,000-percent certainty that everything I’ve learned confirmed what I already knew about the man and would have no way changed our decision to make him our head coach." Wood said.

Detroit hired Patricia, who was working as the Patriots defensive coordinator, a day after New England lost in Super Bowl LII. 

