Browns receiver Josh Gordon told reporters Wednesday that he expects to be "100%" for the Browns' season opener against the Steelers on Sunday.

"I told you guys before, I'll be 100%," Gordon said. "I feel 100% today and I'll be 100% Sunday."

However, coach Hue Jackson said Gordon would not start. Gordon missed a large portion of training camp after taking a leave of absence. He just started practicing at full capacity Monday because of a hamstring injury.

"I'm going as much as they tell me to go," Gordon said. "If they tell me to sit out for a period of time, I do as I'm told. It's just great being in this atmosphere. Fortunately, I know the plays already, so it's real good to take the mental reps, physical reps, as much as I can do I try to take advantage of it."

The 27 year-old returned to the field last season following a three-year absence from the NFL in which he served multiple suspensions for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Gordon had 18 grabs for 335 yards in five games last season. Receivers Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway.