How to Watch Raiders vs. Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Raiders vs. Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 7.

By Will Ragatz
October 07, 2018

The Oakland Raiders will visit the Los Angeles Chargers for a Week 5 divisional matchup on Sunday, Oct. 7.

Oakland (1-3) picked up its first win of the season last week, beating the Browns 45-42 in a thrilling, controversial game that went to overtime. Derek Carr threw for 437 yards and 4 touchdowns and Marshawn Lynch added 130 rushing yards for the Raiders, who rallied late but benefited from a few questionable calls by the referees. It was Jon Gruden's first victory as a head coach since Nov. 30, 2008.

The Chargers (2-2) are coming off of a narrow victory over the 49ers in Week 4. A Philip Rivers pick-six was part of a slow start that helped the Niners get out to a 14-0 lead. Yet Rivers recovered to throw three touchdowns and lead his team to a 29-27 victory. The Chargers' two losses have come to arguably the two best teams in the NFL, the Chiefs and Rams. They won both matchups against the Raiders in 2017.

Here's how to watch the game: 

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

 

 

